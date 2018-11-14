Lowestoft rape suspect extradited from Spain
- 14 November 2018
A rape suspect has been charged after being extradited to the UK from Spain.
Ajay Rana, 34, is accused of assaulting a woman in her 30s who accepted a lift from a stranger in Lowestoft last December.
Mr Rana, of May Road, who was arrested in Bilbao on 22 October, had left the country when he was identified as a suspect two weeks later, police said.
He appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, and will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on 11 December.