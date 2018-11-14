Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged attack happened on Kimberley Road, Lowestoft

A rape suspect has been charged after being extradited to the UK from Spain.

Ajay Rana, 34, is accused of assaulting a woman in her 30s who accepted a lift from a stranger in Lowestoft last December.

Mr Rana, of May Road, who was arrested in Bilbao on 22 October, had left the country when he was identified as a suspect two weeks later, police said.

He appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, and will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on 11 December.