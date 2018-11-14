Image copyright Geograph: JThomas Image caption The crash was near the level crossing at Darsham

A man in his 50s has died after the van he was driving crashed off the A12 in Suffolk.

Police were called at 10:35 GMT after a white Ford Transit left the road at Darsham and came to a stop about 50 metres (164ft) south of a level crossing.

Ambulance crews and the air ambulance attended the accident, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has been closed while an investigation takes place.

Local diversions are in place, with the road expected to reopen at about 18:00 GMT.

Any witnesses are asked to call Suffolk Police.