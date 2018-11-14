Image copyright Google Image caption The first draft of budget proposals for 2019-20 includes cutting spending on winter gritting, rural bus services, street lighting and trading standards

Services are set to be cut and jobs lost as part of a £11.2m package of savings proposed by Suffolk County Council.

The first draft of budget proposals for 2019-20 includes cutting spending on winter gritting, rural bus services, street lighting and trading standards.

The plans also include staff cuts and an end to council funding for the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.

The council said it had "tough calls to make" to balance the budget.

The overall budget is expected to increase from £500.5m in 2018-19 to £514.8m in 2019-20, even after the savings are made.

The finances are being analysed by the council's scrutiny committee next week.

'Budget difficulties'

The proposals also nclude:

A 2.9% council tax rise next year

A halt to road sign cleaning, with only mandatory road markings being maintained

Reducing housing-related support for people in their own tenancies

A review of arrangements with district and borough councils for grass cutting and weed treatment services

Removal of the Citizens Advice Bureau grant

Reducing the legal, training and equipment costs at trading standards

Streamlining running costs in educational psychologists service, although there will be no cuts to frontline services

Cabinet member for finances Richard Smith said: "We have very tough choices to make and we will never please everybody all the time, but we have to keep to our priority areas.

"I hope the public in Suffolk will understand our continuing budget difficulties."