Coastal town pays for its own PCSO

A coastal town is to pay for its own Police Community Support Officer (PCSO).

Felixstowe Town Council will fund the £34,000-a-year role for two years.

Mayor Graham Newman said the council had to decide whether to "do something", or "sit back and take whatever the Chief Constable [of Suffolk Police] has to offer".

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said the decision was "very welcome".

Mr Newman said: "I know the police are not in a position to be here 24/7 to monitor the kind of things [a PCSO would be able to look into]."

Mr Passmore said: "I think it will reassure people in that vicinity that Suffolk continues to be a very safe place as is Felixstowe."