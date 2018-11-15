Suffolk

Coastal town pays for its own PCSO

  • 15 November 2018
PCSOs
Image caption Felixstowe Town Council agreed to pay £34,000 a year for a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) for the next two years

A coastal town is to pay for its own Police Community Support Officer (PCSO).

Felixstowe Town Council will fund the £34,000-a-year role for two years.

Mayor Graham Newman said the council had to decide whether to "do something", or "sit back and take whatever the Chief Constable [of Suffolk Police] has to offer".

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said the decision was "very welcome".

Mr Newman said: "I know the police are not in a position to be here 24/7 to monitor the kind of things [a PCSO would be able to look into]."

Mr Passmore said: "I think it will reassure people in that vicinity that Suffolk continues to be a very safe place as is Felixstowe."
Image caption Mayor Graham Newman said the town had to decide to "do something"

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites