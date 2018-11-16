Image copyright PAul Mason/Lenox Hill Hospital Image caption Paul Mason weighed 70 stone (440kg) at his heaviest before he had surgery

A man once known as the "fattest in the world" has been fined after being caught shoplifting in the US.

Paul Mason, originally from Ipswich, weighed 70 stone (440kg) at his heaviest before he had gastric by-pass surgery.

He was spotted trying to steal $225 (£197) worth of items, including Star Wars toys and medicine, from a Walmart store.

The 57-year-old, who has been living in Massachusetts, was fined $50 (£43).

Orange Police Department said in its report Mason was seen trying to make off with the goods from the store in Orange on 13 May 2018.

Image copyright Paul Nixon Photography Image caption Paul Mason weighed 70 stone (440kg) at his peak when he was living in Ipswich

The report said he was seen putting items into a bag before he attempted to leave on his mobility scooter without paying for them.

It said he set off an alarm and tried to ditch some items before trying to steal some other goods.

He was apprehended by a Walmart security guard and the police were called.

Orange County Court said he was fined for shoplifting by asportation.