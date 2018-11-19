Image copyright SHCCBS Image caption The new plans for Shotley Pier on the Suffolk coast are being consulted on

Campaigners fighting to restore a 122-year-old pier for public use have revealed new designs for the Victorian structure.

The new plans for Shotley Pier on the Suffolk coast are going out to consultation.

The scheme has been drawn up by the Shotley Heritage Community Charitable Benefit Society (SHCCBS), which bought the pier in February.

Its original plans were rejected by Babergh and Mid Suffolk council.

The group is appealing the decision, taken in August, but has also drawn up new designs which it is consulting its members over.

The new pier buildings are described as having a "more Victorian appearance" and would house a cafe and toilets.

The 600ft (180m) Shotley Railway Pier at Shotley Gate was built by the Marquis of Bristol and used to serve as a HMS Ganges naval training base.

The pier, which was bought by the group in February for £98,000, has been derelict for about 30 years.