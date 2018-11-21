Ipswich McDonald's stabbing: Teenager admits charge
A teenager has admitted being involved in a fight outside a branch of McDonald's in which another boy was stabbed.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, was one of three defendants accused of violent disorder in Ipswich on 13 June.
He had denied the charge but entered a guilty plea on the second day of a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.
The stabbed boy, also 17, and Rishawn Mohammed, 18, remain on trial.
They deny violent disorder.
The court previously heard a fight broke out at about 19:30 BST in the car park of the restaurant in Ravenswood Avenue.
During the violence, the victim's main artery in his groin was severed with a 12cm (5in) kitchen knife.
Mr Mohammed, of Hurricane Place, Ipswich, also denies wounding with intent and having a bladed weapon.
The 17-year-old who has pleaded guilty will be sentenced at a later date.
The trial continues.