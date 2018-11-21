Image caption The stabbing took place in the car park of a McDonald's restaurant in Ipswich

A teenager has admitted being involved in a fight outside a branch of McDonald's in which another boy was stabbed.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, was one of three defendants accused of violent disorder in Ipswich on 13 June.

He had denied the charge but entered a guilty plea on the second day of a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

The stabbed boy, also 17, and Rishawn Mohammed, 18, remain on trial.

They deny violent disorder.

Image caption The main artery in the victim's groin was severed during the attack, the court was told

The court previously heard a fight broke out at about 19:30 BST in the car park of the restaurant in Ravenswood Avenue.

During the violence, the victim's main artery in his groin was severed with a 12cm (5in) kitchen knife.

Mr Mohammed, of Hurricane Place, Ipswich, also denies wounding with intent and having a bladed weapon.

The 17-year-old who has pleaded guilty will be sentenced at a later date.

The trial continues.