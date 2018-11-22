Suffolk

'Gouges' on A14 at Stowmarket lead police to crashed driver

  • 22 November 2018
Car with cracked windscreen & bucked bonnet Image copyright @NSRAPT
Image caption The car's driver was arrested at the scene

Police followed "gouges in the road" to a car crashed by a driver who they said was three times over the drink-drive limit.

Suffolk Roads Police team tweeted that the car was spotted doing 60mph on the A14 near Stowmarket, despite one of its tyres being blown out,

They said "after following the gouges in the road, it was located crashed".

The car was left with a buckled bonnet and cracked windscreen. The driver was arrested at the scene.

Image copyright @NSRAPT
Image caption Officers say they were able to trace the car thanks to "gouges on the road" caused by the blown out tyre

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites