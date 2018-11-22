'Gouges' on A14 at Stowmarket lead police to crashed driver
- 22 November 2018
Police followed "gouges in the road" to a car crashed by a driver who they said was three times over the drink-drive limit.
Suffolk Roads Police team tweeted that the car was spotted doing 60mph on the A14 near Stowmarket, despite one of its tyres being blown out,
They said "after following the gouges in the road, it was located crashed".
The car was left with a buckled bonnet and cracked windscreen. The driver was arrested at the scene.
This vehicle was reported to have been driving at 60mph on the #A14 at #Stowmarket with one tyre blown out. After following the gouges in the road, it was located crashed. The driver was x3 over the drink drive limit #arrested #unacceptable #Fatal4 #1852 #617 pic.twitter.com/OKIuhW2p3z— Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) November 22, 2018
