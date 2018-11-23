Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Police said the man pictured may be able to help with their investigation

A man abused a partially sighted woman, branding her a "fake" as she waited for a train with her guide dog.

The victim was at Woodbridge station in Suffolk when she was "targeted with a torrent of verbal abuse", British Transport Police said.

He shouted and swore at her over a 25-minute period, saying "you are not disabled, you are fake".

Police are treating the abuse as a hate crime. They said the man shown in the CCTV has information that could help.

The woman was first approached at about 22:00 GMT on 7 November and a man began petting her dog and asking about her disability.

However, he became abusive after she asked him to stop as the dog was becoming agitated and she felt intimidated.

Disability hate crime is defined by the Crown Prosecution Service as "any incident or crime which is perceived by the victim or any other person, to be motivated by a hostility or prejudice based on a person's disability or perceived disability".