Image caption Culina Logistics opened its 191,000 sq ft warehouse in Haverhill in 2008

Rescue teams are trying to free a man who has been trapped under collapsed storage units at a food warehouse for almost 24 hours.

Police were called to Culina Logistics - a chilled warehouse for food and drink - on Iceni Way in Haverhill, Suffolk at 13:44 GMT.

The Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of a "work-related incident".

A police spokesman said investigations were continuing.

Emergency services are still at the scene.

Culina is yet to comment.

The company's website said the 191,000 sq ft warehouse was built in 2008 and has 23,500 pallet locations.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council said it was "aware of an incident".