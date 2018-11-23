Image caption The Home Office is investigating how a man, possibly aged in his 30s, could have joined Stoke High School in Ipswich

An adult asylum seeker who posed as a 15-year-old student is being investigated by the government.

The Home Office confirmed it will be looking into how the man, who could be as old as 30, was allowed to join Stoke High School in Ipswich.

An age assessment carried out by the local authority found the individual to be over 18, meaning he could now face deportation.

The Home Office said age disputed cases "remain a challenging area of work".

A spokeswoman said: "We are fully committed to safeguarding children and are looking into the circumstances of this case to understand how it was handled.

"In the absence of clear and credible documentary evidence, Home Office staff must rely on physical appearance and demeanour to make an initial assessment on whether a person claiming to be a child is under 18.

"If an individual is assessed to be under 18 but subsequent concerns about their age are raised - for example, by a school - we will act quickly to reconsider the case."

Earlier this month, a pupil at Stoke High shared an image on social media with the message: "How's there a 30-year-old man in our maths class?"

The school, which initially contacted the Home Office, previously said it had "followed government and local authority policies and guidance, as we do for any asylum admissions matter".

It added the pupil "was not attending the school at this time".