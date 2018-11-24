Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Tayfen Road, near to the fire station in Bury St Edmunds

A man in his 70s suffered life-threatening injuries when he was punched while walking down the street.

The assault took place when the victim was walking home with his son along Tayfen Road, near to Bury St Edmunds Fire Station, Suffolk, at 02:30 GMT.

Police said a man approached the two and an "altercation" took place. The victim was punched in the head and fell to the ground.

The suspect ran off in the direction of the back of the Wilko car park.

The victim is in a critical condition in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with "serious, life-threatening head injuries".

His son sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, of athletic build, with a bald head, wearing a dark quilted jacket and jeans.