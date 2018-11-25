Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Tayfen Road, near to the fire station in Bury St Edmunds

A 23-year-old has been arrested after a man in his 70s suffered life-threatening injuries when he was punched while walking down the street.

The assault took place when the victim was walking home with his son along Tayfen Road, near Bury St Edmunds Fire Station, at 02:30 GMT on Saturday.

The victim was punched in the head and fell to the ground after an "altercation", said Suffolk Police.

A man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested at 21:00 GMT on Saturday.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

A police spokesman said: "As a result of the attack, the victim sustained serious, life-threatening head injuries and was taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke Hospital.

"The man has had lengthy surgery to treat his injuries and remains in a critical but stable condition at this time.

"The victim's son also sustained minor injuries during the incident."