Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Luke Jarvis died aged 25 on 16 December 2016

An "all or nothing" skateboarder died after taking a cocktail of drugs and alcohol, an inquest heard.

Luke Jarvis, 25, from Stowmarket, Suffolk, died on 16 December 2016.

The night before his death he had been drinking at a pub and then took a friend's prescription medication, the hearing in Ipswich was told.

Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley said he would raise the issue of hoarding prescription medication in relation to Mr Jarvis's "tragic" death.

Mr Jarvis had skateboarded at a professional level.

His family described him as "very loveable", "so full on" and as an "all or nothing" character who would "give everybody a chance".

They said lessons had to be learned from his death.

The inquest heard Mr Jarvis had been drinking at The Oak pub in Stowmarket on 15 December.

He went back to the home of a friend, Geoffrey Clarke, whose prescribed methadone and painkillers he then took.

Mr Jarvis was found unresponsive at Mr Clarke's house in Stowmarket in the morning and emergency services were called.

Lethal dose

The post-mortem examination found enough alcohol in his system that "a coma may occur".

The amount of methadone in his system was said to be twice the amount deemed to be lethal to someone without any tolerance to it.

There were also traces of a recreational usage of cocaine and a therapeutic amount of diazepam, plus his friend's painkillers.

The coroner described Mr Jarvis's death as "tragic" and said he would be raising the issue of the supply of prescription medication at a multi-agency drug-related death partnership.

He recorded Mr Jarvis's death was drug-related, and he died from alcohol and mixed drug intoxication.

A shield has been named in his honour at the annual Bury St Edmunds Skatepark Jam and is awarded to the "most radical skater".