Ipswich town centre listed building hit by fire
- 26 November 2018
A blaze broke out in a listed town centre building.
Emergency services were called to the derelict property in College Street, Ipswich, at about 17:00 GMT.
The building, near to the town's waterfront, was once used as offices but has been unoccupied for many years.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service put road closures in place that were later lifted. It is not yet known how the blaze started or how much damage has been caused.
The fire on college street in Ipswich is now under control but crews will remain on scene for a time to dampen down. The...Posted by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service on Monday, 26 November 2018
