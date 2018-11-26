Image copyright Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service Image caption Several fire crews attended the scene of the blaze, in College Street, Ipswich

A blaze broke out in a listed town centre building.

Emergency services were called to the derelict property in College Street, Ipswich, at about 17:00 GMT.

The building, near to the town's waterfront, was once used as offices but has been unoccupied for many years.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service put road closures in place that were later lifted. It is not yet known how the blaze started or how much damage has been caused.