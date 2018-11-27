Image copyright Just Giving Image caption Paul Gladwell died in hospital in Great Yarmouth

Police officers could face manslaughter charges over the death of an arrested man, the police watchdog has said.

Paul Gladwell, 38, of Colchester, died on 16 February 2017, two days after he was involved in an altercation at Pontins in Pakefield, Suffolk.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has asked the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider the charges against three officers.

Five security staff at the Pakefield holiday park could also face charges.

Mr Gladwell, also known as Paul Reynolds, was detained by Pakefield staff on 14 February 2017 before later being arrested on suspicion of assault.

Treated at scene

He became ill on his way to police custody, resulting in an ambulance being called, the IOPC said.

Mr Gladwell was treated at the scene before being taken to the James Paget Hospital, Great Yarmouth, where he died.

The IOPC has asked the CPS to consider gross negligence manslaughter charges against two serving officers and a retired officer.

Prosecutors have also been asked whether charges under Section 7 of the Health and Safety at Work Act should be brought.

A CPS spokesperson said: "A CPS prosecutor will consider all the available evidence and will make a decision in due course."