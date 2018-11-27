Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in hospital after being stabbed in the heart in June

The jury has been sworn in for the trial of five men and a boy accused of killing a teenager in Ipswich.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died after he was stabbed on Packard Avenue, on the Nacton estate, on 2 June.

Adebayo Amusa, 20, from Barking; Aristote Yenge, 23, and Leon Glasgow, 42, both of no fixed address; Callum Plaats, 23, and Isaac Calver, 18, both from Ipswich, all deny murder.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also denies murder.

Jurors at Ipswich Crown Court have been sent home for the day.

The prosecution is expected to begin outlining its case next week.