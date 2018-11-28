Image caption The stabbing took place in the car park of a McDonald's restaurant in Ipswich

A teenager who was stabbed outside a branch of McDonald's has been found guilty of violent disorder.

The jury was told the 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, was a "whisker" from death after the fight in Ipswich on 13 June.

Rishawn Mohammed, 18, was cleared of violent disorder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was found guilty of having a blade in a public place. The pair are due to appear at court on Thursday.

Image caption A knife came "within a whisker" of killing the victim, the court was told

During closing speeches, Ipswich Crown Court heard the attack happened days after a fatal stabbing in Ipswich.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said a knife came "within a whisker" of killing another person.

Both defendants denied the charges.

The 17-year-old did not give evidence in the witness box, while Mohammed said he acted in "self-defence" during the incident.

Jurors were told the fight broke out at about 19:30 BST in the car park of the restaurant in Ravenswood Avenue.

A third defendant, a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named, admitted violent disorder on the second day of the trial.