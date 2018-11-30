Image copyright Suffolk County Council Image caption There will be three crossings as part of the project

A decision on plans to build a £139m river crossing has been put on hold while efforts to find the funding continue, a council said.

It was first predicted the Upper Orwell Crossing in Ipswich would cost just under £97m, but an independent review said another £43m had to be found.

Suffolk County Council said it had put in a bid for additional funding with the government.

It said no announcement will be made until at least the end of January.

A decision had initially been expected in December.

The crossing project comprises three bridges:

a main road crossing connecting Wherstead Road and Cliff Quay

a smaller road bridge over the New Cut connecting Felaw Maltings and the island site

an enhanced cycle and pedestrian bridge across the wet dock lock gates

Those against the project said it was "wrong to keep people hanging on" and the money which has already been secured should be a diverted to a northern bypass for the town.

A report by Cllr Matthew Hicks, leader of the Conservative-run council, said it had applied to HM Treasury and the Department for Transport for additional funding.

But to request a further £43m from the government, which had already pledged £77m, was a "significant ask", it said.

Talks have also been held with Ipswich Borough Council, Ipswich Central, Ipswich Vision Board and Associated British Ports, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.

Ipswich's Labour MP Sandy Martin, who has spoken out against the crossing, said: "I can understand why the county council makes sure they have left no stone unturned, but they are wrong to keep people hanging on."

He said January "must be the final deadline".

Liz Harsant, Conservative councillor for Holywells at Ipswich Borough Council, called for work to begin on ensuring the government's £77m pledge could be diverted into work on a northern relief road.

But the council said it cannot automatically use it for that purpose.