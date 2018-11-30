Image copyright Tracey Beckett Image caption The three healthy cats that died within a week of each other from suspected poisoning

A woman who lost three cats in a week to suspected anti-freeze poisoning believes they were deliberately targeted.

Tracey Beckett, 54, from Great Blakenham, Suffolk, said Portuguese Siamese Africa died on 22 November, followed by ginger tabby Alfie on Sunday.

A second Portuguese Siamese, Piggy, died the following Thursday.

Police asked anyone with information or suspicions to contact them.

The cats were related and had been with the family for more than decade.

'Who would do this?'

Mrs Beckett said Africa had refused breakfast and had still not moved an hour later, so she was taken to the vet where she had to be put down.

Alfie had been asleep in a shed all morning and could not stand. Again, the vet could do nothing for the cat.

On Wednesday evening Piggy began being sick and fell over. She was put on a drip, but also had to be put down.

Mrs Beckett said she could not understand why someone would want to poison the cats.

"I saw them being born. Who would do this and why?

"It is devastating," she said.

The family now has one cat left and they are being very careful. Mrs Beckett also has several dogs and a horse.

"I want to find out who did this to my cats but I am aware that may never happen," she said.

