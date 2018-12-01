Murder arrest after woman's body found in Ipswich
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 40s was found dead in a home.
The woman's body was found at about 08:20 GMT at the property in Meridian Rise, Ipswich.
Suffolk Police said a man in his 40s had been detained and the man and woman were understood to have been known to each other.
Det Insp Steve Corbett said: "We do not believe there to be any threat to the public."
A police cordon was put in place at the property and officers have carried out door-to-door inquiries in the area.