Suffolk

Ipswich death: Man bailed after woman's body is found

  • 2 December 2018
Meridian Rise, Ipswich Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the woman's body was found in a property in Meridian Rise

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 40s was found dead at a home has been released on bail.

The body was found at about 08:20 GMT on Saturday at the property in Meridian Rise, Ipswich.

Suffolk Police said the death was being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination was due to be carried out on Sunday.

Det Insp Steve Corbett said: "We do not believe there to be any threat to the wider public."

The force said a cordon was to remain in place at the property while investigations continue.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites