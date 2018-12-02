Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the woman's body was found in a property in Meridian Rise

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 40s was found dead at a home has been released on bail.

The body was found at about 08:20 GMT on Saturday at the property in Meridian Rise, Ipswich.

Suffolk Police said the death was being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination was due to be carried out on Sunday.

Det Insp Steve Corbett said: "We do not believe there to be any threat to the wider public."

The force said a cordon was to remain in place at the property while investigations continue.