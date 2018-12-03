Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Martin Bolton was said in court to be "mortified" by his actions

A driver has been jailed after mounting a pavement in his car while five times over the drink-drive limit and forcing a pedestrian to jump out of the way.

Martin Bolton, 59, was jailed for four months after failing a police breath test in Lowestoft on Sunday.

Bolton pleaded guilty at Norwich Magistrates' Court to drink-driving.

District Judge Nicholas Watson said no drink-driver had previously appeared before him having had such a high level of alcohol in their system.

Judge Watson said the custodial term was due to the "gravity" of the offence, with the police saying that as a driver the amount he had drunk was "ridiculous".

Bolton was found to have 184 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England is 35 micrograms.

Image caption Bolton was spotted by police driving along a pavement on Jubilee Way, Lowestoft

The court heard how the defendant, of North Denes in Lowestoft, was spotted by police driving "incredibly slowly" along Yarmouth Road in the town at about 21:25 GMT.

He then went along Jubilee Way where he mounted the kerb and the pedestrian had to leap out of way of his BMW 316.

Prosecutor Nicola Pope, said Bolton had been banned from driving for 30 months in 1998.

In mitigation, Annette Hall said he knew he should not have got into his car and was "mortified" and "ashamed" by his actions.

He has an alcohol problem and had suffered a bereavement, while his marriage had also broken up and he had lost his home, said Ms Hall.

Bolton was also handed a three-year driving ban and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Afterwards Insp Chris Hinitt, of Norfolk and Suffolk police's roads unit, said the amount he had drunk was "ridiculous".

"In 20 years... that is the most I've ever heard someone being over the limit," he said.