Image caption Police were called to the road between junctions 57 and 58 to reports of an HGV on its side near the Orwell truck stop at about 12:30 GMT

The eastbound section of the A14 at Nacton in Suffolk has been blocked after a lorry overturned.

Police were called to reports of an HGV on its side between junctions 57 and 58 at about 12:30 GMT.

Highways England said recovering the lorry was likely to take several hours and road diversions were in place.

A spokesman said there was about four miles of slow moving traffic on the A14, and roads around Ipswich were also congested.

