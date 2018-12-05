A14 at Nacton: Road blocked after lorry overturns
- 5 December 2018
The eastbound section of the A14 at Nacton in Suffolk has been blocked after a lorry overturned.
Police were called to reports of an HGV on its side between junctions 57 and 58 at about 12:30 GMT.
Highways England said recovering the lorry was likely to take several hours and road diversions were in place.
A spokesman said there was about four miles of slow moving traffic on the A14, and roads around Ipswich were also congested.