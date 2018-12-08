Corrie Mckeague: Police trace man on CCTV footage
A man captured on CCTV and believed by missing Corrie Mckeague's mother to be her son has identified himself to detectives, police have said.
Police viewed the footage during their investigation into the airman's disappearance from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September 2016.
His mother Nicola Urquhart said the public would be "horrified" to see it, as it cast doubt on the police theories over her son's whereabouts.
Police said the man had been traced.
The BBC asked for the CCTV footage to be released under the Freedom of Information Act.
Suffolk Police turned down the request on the grounds of data protection laws and because it could prejudice the £2.1m investigation.
Mr Mckeague was last seen entering a bin loading bay when he was on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, leading police to believe he had gone into one of the bins.
But his remains were not found despite a 20-week trawl of a landfill site near Cambridge.
Mrs Urquhart said she had viewed CCTV footage which she said showed a man leaving the bin loading bay.
She said the footage was "grainy" but it showed a person "wearing incredibly bright, reflective clothing, which looks like white trousers".
Mrs Urquhart said she believed it was her son and if members of the public saw the footage "no-one would believe he went in the bin".
Suffolk Police said the footage showed three individuals who were "tracked walking into the area and away from the area".
It said clearer images of them were found, "enabling identification".
The force said all three individuals had been spoken to by police and had identified themselves from the images.
It said it was "confident" none of them was Mr Mckeague.
The force said the individuals were ruled out in autumn 2016.
Mr Mckeague, originally from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he went missing.
He was last seen entering in the bin loading area at 03:25 on 24 September.