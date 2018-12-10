Image caption A marked Vauxhall Vivaro van was taken from Lowestoft Police Station, on Old Nelson Street, on 10 November

A 27-year-old man has denied taking a marked police van from outside a police station.

The Vauxhall Vivaro was taken in Lowestoft, Suffolk on the evening of 10 November and found about 15 miles away in Bungay at 01:00 GMT the next day.

Sean Warman, of Park Road in Lowestoft, pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and other offences, including blackmail, at Ipswich Crown Court.

The trial is due to be held in May.

More Suffolk stories

Mr Warman pleaded not guilty to a count of robbery, in which he allegedly stole a fast food meal.

He also denies a charge of blackmail, in which he allegedly made an unwarranted demand for cash with menaces, and he also pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving while disqualified.

Mr Warman was bailed to appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing in April.