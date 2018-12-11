Image caption Ram-raiders reversed into the McColl's at Stoke Park, Ipswich, and gained entry to the building

Three stores were hit by ram-raiders in the space of an hour overnight.

A car drove into the front of the East of England Co-op in Combs Ford, near Stowmarket in Suffolk, just before midnight, and then at the Co-op in Brantham 40 minutes later.

Suffolk Police said nothing was taken from either store, but the incidents were being linked.

Just before 01:00 GMT a car reversed into a McColl's in Ipswich, but it is not known what was stolen.

Officers were searching for a silver estate car thought to have been involved in at least two of the raids.

Image caption The three stores were hit almost within an hour

Image caption The attempt to get into the East of England Co-op at Brantham, near Manningtree, was unsuccessful

More than 10 East of England Co-op stores have been hit by thieves across Suffolk and Essex between 2017 and 2018.

Roger Grosvenor, joint chief executive at the East of England Co-op, said they have made it more difficult for ram-raiders to break into their stores.

He said: "If they can't get in immediately then they have to flee the scene or they will be caught.

"That's why I believe there were three, not long after each other."

Mr Grosvenor said the stores in Combs Ford and Brantham were closed while investigations took place.

It was not known when the McColl's, on Stoke Park Drive, would reopen.