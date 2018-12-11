Lowestoft rape: Man denies charge in Kimberley Road case
- 11 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has denied rape after a woman, who accepted a lift from a stranger, was sexually assaulted.
The woman, who is in her 30s, was allegedly attacked in Kimberley Road in Lowestoft, Suffolk between 04:15 and 05:15 GMT on Saturday, 9 December, 2017.
Ajay Rana, 34, of May Road in Lowestoft, pleaded not guilty at Ipswich Crown Court.
Mr Rana was remanded in custody and a trial date has been set for 20 May.