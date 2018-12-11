Image copyright Google Image caption The rape is alleged to have taken place on Kimberley Road in south Lowestoft

A man has denied rape after a woman, who accepted a lift from a stranger, was sexually assaulted.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was allegedly attacked in Kimberley Road in Lowestoft, Suffolk between 04:15 and 05:15 GMT on Saturday, 9 December, 2017.

Ajay Rana, 34, of May Road in Lowestoft, pleaded not guilty at Ipswich Crown Court.

Mr Rana was remanded in custody and a trial date has been set for 20 May.