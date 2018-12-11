Image copyright Sheila Coley family Image caption Sheila Coley died in hospital more than two weeks after falling from her hospital bed and breaking her hip

A coroner has asked a NHS hospital to address her concerns over the death of a patient who fell out of bed on an "understaffed" ward.

Sheila Coley, 79, died at West Suffolk Hospital in July 2017, two weeks after she fell from her bed and broke her hip within hours of being admitted.

Her daughter said she blamed hospital managers for failings in her care.

The coroner wanted the hospital to explain how information was exchanged between staff.

Coroner Jacqueline Lake returned a narrative conclusion and said she died as a result of her injury.

Daughter Lucy Wheatley said her mother, pictured with grandsons Cameron (left) and Ben (right), was an "exceptional" person

The coroner said the inquest had heard evidence from nursing staff that the ward had been understaffed when the grandmother of two, from Thetford in Norfolk, fell from her bed at 03:00 BST on 21 June 2017, breaking her hip.

She was admitted to the hospital in Bury St Edmunds the previous evening in a confused state and was sedated.

Mrs Coley had an operation on 23 June for a fractured neck of the femur.

She died on 8 July from aspiration pneumonia after suffering from post-operative delirium. Other factors included type 2 diabetes, congestive heart failure and asthma.

'Needed the truth'

Ms Lake said there had been conflicting evidence about whether bed rails had been up at the time of the fall - and that this should have been documented at the time and mentioned in a subsequent hospital report.

She said she needed details from the hospital about the way patient handovers were communicated - and that managers should be cautious about putting doctors on ward staffing rotas.

She said she would "reserve the right to make a report" and would expect a response in 10 days as to what action had been taken.

Mrs Coley's daughter Lucy Wheatley, 47, thanked the court and said: "I needed the truth and I feel I have got that."

After the hearing, she said staff on the ward did not know her mother been given diazepam, raising the risk of falls.

She said: "In no way do I hold the nurses accountable. I hold the chief executive Stephen Dunn and the board responsible as they have overall control."

She said her father, Terry, who had been married to her mother for 50 years, had been "too upset" to attend the inquest.

West Suffolk Hospital has been contacted by the BBC for a comment.