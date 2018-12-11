Ipswich stabbing: Man attacked outside Nando's
- 11 December 2018
A man has been stabbed in the head outside a Nando's restaurant in a "targeted attack".
He was attacked by two men in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, at about 17:30 GMT. Police said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Staff confirmed the man had been stabbed outside the restaurant. It is not known if he was a customer.
Police have appealed for information about the attackers, who were both wearing green tracksuits.