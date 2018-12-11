Suffolk

Ipswich stabbing: Man attacked outside Nando's

  • 11 December 2018
Nando's, Cardinal Park, Ipswich Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was attacked outside Nando's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich

A man has been stabbed in the head outside a Nando's restaurant in a "targeted attack".

He was attacked by two men in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, at about 17:30 GMT. Police said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Staff confirmed the man had been stabbed outside the restaurant. It is not known if he was a customer.

Police have appealed for information about the attackers, who were both wearing green tracksuits.

