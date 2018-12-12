Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died in hospital after being stabbed 15 times

A teenager stabbed 15 times told his stepsister as he was dying that members of a rival gang had attacked him, a court heard.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was attacked in the Nacton estate area of Ipswich on 2 June and died during surgery.

In a statement read out in court, Candice Sobers said she had rushed to her stepbrother's side outside the family home.

When she asked him who had stabbed him, he told her, "J-Block, man".

Tavis added "there were too many of them", Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Five men and a 16-year-old boy are accused of murdering the teenager.

Image caption Left to right: Aristote Yenge, 23; Adebayo Amusa, 20; Callum Plaats, 23; Isaac Calver, 19; Leon Glasgow, 42, and the 16-year-old boy (front) who cannot be named

The jury has already heard Tavis was friends with a group which called themselves Neno or The Three - after the IP3 postcode of Ipswich.

His attackers, according to the prosecution, were from a group known as J-Block, named so in reference to the Jubilee Park area.

In the statement, Ms Sobers said she rushed outside after her mother told her Tavis had been stabbed.

She said he had a deep cut to his collarbone area and his plain white T-shirt was "covered in blood".

Image caption Tavis was attacked in the Nacton estate area of Ipswich

Ms Sobers said she tried to control the bleeding with towels but "it was an impossible job".

Her stepbrother told her "they got me", her statement said.

She said Tavis was taken to hospital and when she was told he had died during surgery, it "felt like time stood still and lasted forever".

Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich; Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address; Aristote Yenge, 23, of no fixed address; Isaac Calver, 19, of Ipswich; Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Barking, east London; and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, all deny murder.

The trial continues.