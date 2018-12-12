Image copyright Google Image caption The arrests follow the stabbing of a man outside Nando's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich

Two people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the head outside a Nando's restaurant.

A 26-year-old man from Sudbury, Suffolk, and a 28-year-old woman from Colchester, Essex, were arrested on suspicion of affray following the incident in Ipswich on Tuesday.

Suffolk Police said they had both been released under investigation.

Officers said the victim, who was not seriously injured, was attacked by two men.

The victim has since been discharged from hospital. Police said their inquiries into the incident, which happened at about 17:30 GMT in Cardinal Park, found a verbal disagreement took place in the restaurant before the stabbing.

Det Insp Dan Connick, of Suffolk Constabulary, said: "Whilst I recognise this would have been a distressing incident for those who witnessed it, I would like to reassure members of the public that we believe this was an isolated altercation... and not connected to any other incidents in the town."

He added: "The investigation is ongoing and we are working to locate all parties involved."