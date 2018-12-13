Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption The judge told Alex Brown that the teacher "knew exactly what he was doing"

A teacher has been jailed for 10 years for having sex with two pupils, one of whom he "groomed".

The girls were at different secondary schools in north-east Suffolk where Alex Brown had taught between 2015 and 2017.

Brown, 35, now of Leeds, admitted 11 offences at an earlier hearing.

The judge at Ipswich Crown Court described one of the victims as a "damaged, vulnerable, easily-targeted 15-year-old in your care".

Brown, now of Spibey Lane, Rothwell, admitted eight charges of sexual activity with a female and three of taking indecent images.

The court heard one girl was just under 16 years old, while the other was just over 16.

'Explicit detail'

Suffolk Police said they were alerted to Brown's activities in October 2017 by one of the schools.

In mitigation, defence lawyer Andrew Oliver said the teacher was remorseful and had apologised.

"He knows he has devastated his direct victims, and also those close to him," he said.

Mr Oliver said the teacher, who has two young children, had been having marriage difficulties and was "lonely".

Since the case came to light, he said, his marriage had ended and he had moved back in with his parents.

Sentencing, Judge David Goodin said he had "betrayed" the trust of children "who, as often as not, are not aware of what their best interests are".

With regard to the younger victim, the judge said "I think grooming is the word", while the older victim had "respected, admired and liked" the teacher.

The judge said: "You're not a fool - you've had safeguarding training. You knew exactly what you were doing."

He described some the messages found on Brown's phone as "recording in the most explicit detail the activities you were engaged in".

Brown will be the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order on his release.