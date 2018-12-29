Image caption Paul Stansby has pictures of his murdered older brother Dean on the walls of his Lucky 13 tattoo studio in Ipswich

A tattoo artist who has started a charity in memory of his murdered brother hopes his own appearance will help him connect with young people to steer them away from drugs and crime.

Dean Stansby, 41, was stabbed to death near Ipswich railway station in 2017.

Paul Stansby hopes his Be Lucky charity can engage with youngsters where others have failed.

"I'm scary-looking for a reason... if I can get youngsters to pay attention, then I'm doing right," he said.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Reflecting on Dean's murder, Paul Stansby said it was "still fresh and I don't think there'll be a year where we won't feel the pain"

Earlier this year four men were given life sentences for killing drug-user Dean, a father of five from Trimley St Mary, near Felixstowe.

Mr Stansby, 36, said he wanted to honour his memory by helping "troubled" youngsters, particularly steering them away from carrying knives.

"I want to help them push through with their real ambitions rather than them thinking all they've got is the streets, gang life and crime in general," he said.

Image copyright PAul Stansby Image caption Paul Stansby (left), aged 16, with his brother Dean Stansby, aged 23

Mr Stansby said he spent most of his childhood with his mother and three siblings in a succession of women's refuges.

He said he went to "hundreds" of schools as a result, leaving with no qualifications after being excluded from mainstream education.

He would be able to "relate" to children like himself who struggled at school, he said.

"I can find out why, get them straightened out, try and target their mind," he said.

Mr Stansby, who is heavily tattooed, admitted he looked intimidating, but said that could be a positive in creating a "presence" with young people.

"A lot of these kids think they need to hurt people to be respected, but what they don't realise is the people they think respect them - it isn't respect, it's fear.

"You have to create something that's not fear - it's trust."

Image copyright Stansby family Image caption Dean (left) and Paul Stansby at their sister Katrina's wedding in Felixstowe

He is in talks with Ipswich Borough Council to find office and meeting space, which he hopes will be finalised in the new year, along with confirmation that Be Lucky has official charitable status.

'We don't have nine lives'

One of Paul Stansby's regular customers, Karen Flewitt, has the Be Lucky charity's logo tattooed on her hand.

"I'm already heavily tattooed by Paul and it's a great idea he's had," she said.

"Having the logo on my hand makes it a talking point and it's already advertising the charity."

The logo shows a cat with a knife through its head, and the cross under the animal's left eye is similar to a tattoo Dean had.

"It's a symbol to say we don't have nine lives, " said Mr Stansby.

"A lot of people, especially youngsters, seem to carry a knife and think they're indestructible, whereas what we're saying is 'you only have one chance'."

Sgt Jon Driver, of Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "I have been impressed by the positive mindset of Paul Stansby in wanting to use his experiences and energy to actively support young people."

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "I am more than happy to support initiatives that help to reduce the levels of violence and knife crime."

Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Amiadul Islam, Tecwyn Parker, Daniel Kaganda and Jason Ruby are all serving life sentences for the murder of Dean Stansby