Yoxford fire: Body found after village house blaze

  • 15 December 2018
Image caption The person, who has not been identified, was found dead after the fire on Saturday morning

A person has died following an early morning house fire in a Suffolk village.

Police said emergency services were called at 05:20 GMT to a house on Grove Side in Yoxford where a body was found.

Details of the victim have not been released, and police are treating the death as "unexplained".

The cause of the fire is yet to be established. Crime scene investigators and fire investigators have been at the scene.

