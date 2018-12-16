Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police were called to reports a man had been stabbed in Turin Street

A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a man who was stabbed in an Ipswich street.

Police said they were called to Turin Street at about 13:50 GMT and despite paramedics and air ambulance attending the man died at the scene.

No further details of the victim have been released, and police said Turin Street had been closed.

Other roads in the area may also be affected, and police have appealed for witnesses.