Two men suffered non life-threatening injuries in the attack in Moore Road, police say

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested over a double stabbing in Ipswich.

Two men, both 21, suffered non life-threatening injuries in the attack at a property in Moore Road, police said.

The teenager was held on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Det Insp Holly Evans, of Suffolk Police, said it was an isolated incident but appealed for witnesses. She added it was not connected to an earlier stabbing in Turin Street in which a man died.