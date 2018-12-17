Image copyright Facebook Image caption Dzintars Klementjevs died after becoming trapped under storage units in a chilled food warehouse

A man died when he became trapped under storage units after the cleaning machine he was using collided with a forklift truck, an inquest heard.

Dzintars Klementjevs, 44, died at Culina Logistics' temperature-controlled storage facility in Haverhill, Suffolk, on 22 November.

It was heard the crash caused the units containing pallets to collapse on top of Mr Klementjevs.

The inquest was opened and adjourned to a later date.

Image caption Rescue teams were called to the Iceni Way site on 22 November

Rescue teams were called to the Iceni Way site at 13:44 on the day of the accident.

Suffolk Police at the time said Mr Klementjevs, originally from Latvia, was trapped for 24 hours.

The company said he was "highly valued" member of staff and would be "sadly missed".