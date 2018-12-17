Ipswich stabbing: Two men and a woman arrested in murder probe
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed.
Emergency services were called to Turin Street, Ipswich, just after 13:50 GMT on Sunday.
Police said they believed the victim, a man aged in his 30s, was attacked in an alleyway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men, aged 44 and 39, and a woman, 31, were in custody for questioning, Suffolk Police said.
Supt Kerry Cutler, policing commander for Ipswich, said: "We do not believe this to have been a random attack."
Police said the victim had not yet been formally identified and a post-mortem examination was due to take place on Tuesday.
A police cordon remains in place in Turin Street and in the alleyway.
Detectives have appealed for witnesses to come forward.