Image caption Police said they believe the fatal stabbing "was not a random attack"

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed.

Emergency services were called to Turin Street, Ipswich, just after 13:50 GMT on Sunday.

Police said they believed the victim, a man aged in his 30s, was attacked in an alleyway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 44 and 39, and a woman, 31, were in custody for questioning, Suffolk Police said.

Supt Kerry Cutler, policing commander for Ipswich, said: "We do not believe this to have been a random attack."

Image caption Police were called to Turin Street, just off Kenyon Street, at about 13:50 GMT on Sunday

Police said the victim had not yet been formally identified and a post-mortem examination was due to take place on Tuesday.

A police cordon remains in place in Turin Street and in the alleyway.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Image caption Police said they believe the victim was attacked in an alleyway