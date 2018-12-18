Image copyright Mark Murphy Image caption Kevin Beattie died suddenly on 16 September aged 64

A campaign to raise £110,000 has been launched to fund a lasting memorial to former England and Ipswich Town footballer Kevin Beattie.

Beattie, who was regarded as one of Ipswich's greatest players, died suddenly in September aged 64.

The club already has statues of Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey outside its home ground, Portman Road.

Beattie's daughter Emma Harvey said for him to be remembered with a statue was "extremely humbling".

She said her father would have been "incredibly proud to be made a part of Ipswich Town's wonderful history".

The Beat Goes On campaign has been launched by BBC Radio Suffolk in conjunction with the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star newspapers.

It has begun on what would have been Beattie's 65th birthday.

The committee behind the project, which includes Ms Harvey, plans for the statue of "The Beat" to be placed in the Portman Road area.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Beattie was regarded as Ipswich Town's best ever player

Image caption There are statues of Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey at the Portman Road ground already

BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy said it was a "terrible shock" when his Life's A Pitch co-presenter died.

He said: "We have statues of our two greatest managers, so why not our best player?"

Brad Jones, editor of the newspapers, said a statue would be "a fitting and justified tribute to a man voted our club's best ever player".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Beattie, back row with arm raised, won the FA Cup with Ipswich Town in 1978

Image copyright Archant/Sarah Lucy Brown Image caption A committee, including Beattie's daughter Emma Harvey (front centre) has been set up

Beattie died of a heart attack at home early on 16 September.

He first arrived at Portman Road as a 15-year-old and made his debut against Manchester United in 1972.

Beattie went on to start in 296 games for the club, scoring 32 goals.

He was a PFA Young Player of the Year, a FA Cup and Uefa Cup winner, and won nine caps for England.

Image copyright ITFC Image caption Kevin Beattie started 296 games for Ipswich Town, scoring 32 goals