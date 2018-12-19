Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Daniel Saunders, 32, originally from Surrey, died in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street, Ipswich

A man who died after being stabbed at the weekend has been named by police.

Daniel Saunders, 32, originally from Surrey, died in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street, Ipswich, just after 13:50 GMT on Sunday, Suffolk Police said.

Two men, aged 44 and 39, and a woman, 31, arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail.

Officers said they believe it was a "targeted attack" and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Caroline Millar, said: "We have undertaken numerous enquiries in the past 48 hours and we are grateful to the local residents in the area of the incident for their patience as our officers go about their work.

"Although we believe this to have been a targeted attack, we understand it has caused a great deal of concern to the local community, so as a result additional police patrols will continue in the area to provide reassurance to residents."