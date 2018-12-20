Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Rishawn Mohammed had been found guilty of having a blade in a public place

A teenager involved in a fight outside a branch of McDonald's in which another boy was stabbed has been jailed.

Rishawn Mohammed had been found guilty of having a blade in a public place during the fight in Ipswich on 13 June.

He was cleared of violent disorder and wounding a 16-year-old with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The judge sentencing him to 21 months in a young offenders' institution and said it was up to the courts to "deter young men from carrying knives".

During the trial in November, Ipswich Crown Court was told the fight broke out at about 19:30 BST in the car park of the restaurant in Ravenswood Avenue.

Two other teenagers convicted of violent disorder on the night have yet to be sentenced.

'Self defence'

The 17-year-old victim, who was 16 at the time and cannot be named due to his age, was found guilty of violent disorder.

Jurors were also told he was a "whisker" from death.

Mohammed, 18, of of Hurricane Place, said he acted in "self-defence" but was convicted by a jury.

A third defendant, another 17-year-old boy who cannot be named, admitted violent disorder on the second day of the trial.

Image caption The stabbing took place in the car park of a McDonald's restaurant in Ipswich

The court heard the victim and the other teenager came across Mohammed "by chance" and "almost immediately started a violent confrontation".

Judge Rupert Overbury said Mohammed had carried out "premeditated arming with a lethal weapon".

Gang rivals met

"This was a bladed weapon that was produced in circumstances that caused alarm and distress," he said.

"You have been acquitted of deliberate wounding but had you not armed yourself with a lethal weapon he would not have got injured.

"We're all too well aware that the carrying of knives results in their use, causing serious injury or fatality.

"This is a serious offence and should be treated with the seriousness it deserves."

Det Insp Karl Nightingale from Suffolk Police said the "extremely frightening" incident was one of "gang aggression involving knives between rival members".

"To see all three convicted sends the clear message that knives on the streets of Suffolk and associated crime will not be tolerated," he said.