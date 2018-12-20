Image caption Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was stabbed 15 times

The DNA of one of the members of a group accused of killing a teenager was found on a bottle used in the attack, a court heard.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, died after he was stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a bottle in Ipswich on 2 June.

Adebayo Amusa's DNA was on the neck of the smashed bottle of alcoholic drink Caribbean Twist, the jury was told.

Mr Amusa, four other men and a 16-year-old boy deny murder.

Image caption Left to right: Aristote Yenge, 23; Adebayo Amusa, 20; Callum Plaats, 23; Isaac Calver, 19; Leon Glasgow, 42, and the 16-year-old boy (front) who cannot be named

Forensic scientist Jamie Burke said evidence Mr Amusa had touched the bottle was part of a "jumble" of DNA left behind.

He said Tavis's blood was also on the bottle, which he said was unopened when it was allegedly used to hit him.

Mr Burke also told Ipswich Crown Court blood was found in the van allegedly used to transport four of the defendants to the Nacton area of Ipswich, where the stabbing took place.

The blood matched co-defendant Aristote Yenge and the boy, who cannot be named, he said.

Image caption Tavis was attacked in the Nacton estate area of Ipswich

It was heard no blood or DNA was found on a knife believed to have been used in the killing.

The knife, which has a 19cm blade, was found in the River Gipping eight days after Tavis was stabbed.

Mr Burke said he was not surprised there were no traces left on the knife after more than a week in the river.

The jury has already heard Tavis was friends with a group which called themselves Neno or The Three - after the IP3 postcode of Ipswich.

His attackers, according to the prosecution, were from a group known as J-Block, named so in reference to the Jubilee Park area.

Mr Amusa, 20, of Barking, east London; Mr Yenge, 23, of no fixed address; Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich; Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address; Isaac Calver, 19, of Ipswich, and the boy all deny murder.

The trial continues.