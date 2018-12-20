Suffolk

Daniel Saunders was stabbed to death in Ipswich

  • 20 December 2018
Daniel Saunders Image copyright Suffolk Police
Image caption Daniel Saunders died in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street, Ipswich

A man who was killed in an alleyway attack suffered a single stab wound to the abdomen, a post-mortem examination revealed.

Daniel Saunders, 32, was wounded in Ipswich just after 13:50 GMT on Sunday.

He was stabbed in an alleyway between Turin Street and Wherstead Road, police said.

Two men, aged 44 and 39, and a woman aged 31 who were arrested in connection with the killing have been bailed until 11 January, pending further inquiries.

