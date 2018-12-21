Image copyright Suffolk Constabulary Image caption Michael Neto, 27, did not have a driving licence or insurance when he hit an 11-year-old boy with his car

A driver with no licence or insurance has been jailed for three months after a hit-and-run crash left an 11-year-old boy with "life-changing injuries".

Michael Neto, 27, of Clerkenwell, London, was being pursued by police when his Renault Clio hit the boy in Ipswich on 18 October.

The boy suffered broken legs and facial injuries after being hit in Halliwell Road at about 08:30 BST.

Neto was also banned from driving for five years, Ipswich Crown Court ruled.

Image caption The schoolboy suffered broken legs and facial injuries in the hit-and-run

He was initially asked to stop by police in Cauldwell Hall Road but failed to do so.

Officers then pursued his vehicle until it hit another car and a wall in Goring Road, where it came to a stop. Neto then fled the scene.

Neto, of Baldwin Gardens, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, possessing cannabis, failing to stop when required to and failing to stop after an accident.

Suffolk Constabulary referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has taken it on as an independent investigation.