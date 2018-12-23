Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Eriswell
- 23 December 2018
A man has died in a single-vehicle crash.
Police were called to Eriswell, Suffolk, near RAF Lakenheath, at about 03:10 GMT.
Fire crews from Methwold, Brandon and Mildenhall, as well as the ambulance service, attended. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suffolk Police said the B1112 remained closed while investigations took place. Police have appealed for witnesses.