Image copyright Suffolk Police Image caption Daniel Saunders died in an alleyway behind houses in Turin Street, Ipswich

Teenagers arrested after a man was stabbed to death have been bailed.

Daniel Saunders, 32, died just after 13:50 GMT on 16 December after being attacked near Turin Street in Ipswich.

A 17-year-old boy, from Bury St Edmunds, detained on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

An 18-year-old man from the Colchester area arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and drugs offences was also released on police bail.

A 17-year-old boy, from the Colchester area, and a 15-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds arrested on suspicion of the same offences have been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

All four teenagers were arrested in connection with the attack in the Clacton area of Essex on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Saunders' cause of death was a result of a single stab wound to the abdomen.

Two men, aged 44 and 39, and a woman aged 31 who were previously arrested in connection with the killing have been bailed until 11 January pending further inquiries.