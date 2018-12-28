Image copyright USAF/Mahony family Image caption Airman Michael Mahony's commander said he offered friendship to "all those he came into contact with".

A USAF Commander said his squadron was "heartbroken" over the death of an airman in a motorbike crash in Suffolk.

Michael Mahony, 22, hit a central barrier just south of the A11 Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills on Christmas Day. He died in hospital on Boxing Day.

He was part of the 48th Component Maintenance Squadron, known as the Green Dragons, at RAF Lakenheath.

Commander, Lt Col Darrell Chase, said: "The Green Dragons are heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss of Michael."

He added: "Michael made an immediate and lasting impact on the propulsion flight and all he worked with.

"His greatest impact is the love, care and friendship he offered to all those he came into contact with. He will be missed."

A memorial service for Airman 1st Class Mahony was held at the chapel at RAF Lakenheath on Friday.

Image caption Michael Mahony was stationed at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk

Suffolk Police said a blue Kawasaki motorbike was heading southbound on the dual carriageway near Mildenhall when it crashed at the junction with Newmarket Road shortly before 17:30 GMT.

Investigators said they wanted to hear from witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage before and during the incident.