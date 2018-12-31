Image copyright Suffolk Owl Sanctuary Image caption The Suffolk Owl Sanctuary meerkats live in "Meerkat Kastle" and are a popular attraction for visitors

A nature charity is appealing to the public to donate their old Christmas trees for its meerkats.

The Suffolk Owl Sanctuary's plea comes a week after it asked for towels to help with handling injured birds and was overwhelmed by the response.

Now, it is appealing for used Christmas trees for its 11 meerkats, a popular visitor attraction at the sanctuary, in Stonham Aspal.

The sanctuary was established in 2001 and includes an owl hospital.

Image copyright Suffolk Owl Sanctuary Image caption The meerkats can play and hide in the trees

Nick Wallbridge, of the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, said the "towels for owls" appeal had been a great success.

"We use the towels in the hospital. It gives the owls something comfortable to sit on and keeps them safe and warm," he said.

He said the trees are needed for the meerkats which the animal "play in or hide bits of food, like bananas, in".

"It helps provide stimulation for them," said Mr Wallbridge.

He said the charity was looking for real Christmas trees and added: "The only thing we ask is that the trees don't have artificial snow on them or tinsel or glitter spray. If people can bring that around to us that would be brilliant."