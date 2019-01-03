Image copyright James Fletcher Image caption Headmaster Nicolas Weaver called the Anglesea Heights main building, with its classical white columns, "iconic"

A private school has bought an "iconic" former Victorian hospital building for an undisclosed sum.

Anglesea Heights, which used to house the East Suffolk and Ipswich Hospital, has been sold by private healthcare company Bupa after running it as a care home in recent years.

Ipswich School said it had no firm plans for the site on Anglesea Road.

Nicholas Weaver, headmaster, said it was a "very important part of the town's heritage".

The site, which dates from 1836, would be developed as an asset for the school, he said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Anglesea Heights site, featuring its main building with the columned entrance, is next to Ipswich School, whose cricket pitch can be seen on the left

The hospital opened in the early 19th Century and remained part of Ipswich Hospital as the latter was developed into the town's main hospital on Heath Road in the mid-20th Century.

The final NHS services provided at Anglesea Road were moved to Ipswich Hospital in 1985.

Mr Weaver called the purchase a "long term investment" for the school which has its main buildings round the corner on Henley Road.

"We are sure that it will prove a long term asset with a great benefit for the future of the school and indeed the town," he said.

The site was marketed by GVA estate agents, who asked for bids to be tendered rather than putting it on the market with a guide price.